The Springboks will get their first taste of northern hemisphere international action when they tackle Wales in Cardiff on Saturday at 4.15pm. Facing Ireland and Scotland in Pool B at next month’s World Cup in France, South Africa have two more warm-up matches left to play - the one against Wales and then the All Blacks next week.

Coming off the Rugby Championship and then playing a warm-up against Argentina, SA's only match against a northern hemisphere team is this one. Kolisi, Hendrikse and Nche feature in the #Springboks match-23 for the first time this year But getting northern exposure at domestic level in the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup tournaments, Bok prop Frans Malherbe doesn't see their lack of international action against northern hemisphere teams as a problem. Malherbe explains: "It's obviously good in preparing for the WC to face a quality side like Wales.

“On the other hand, I think every team brings something different. Our job is to analyse whoever we’re playing against for that coming weekend.” He adds: “Each team has its own identity and plans and what they want to do on the field… “It’s important to know your opponent for the next game and focus on that.”

Get ready



The #Springboks are back in action tomorrow for an important clash with #Wales South Africa won only one of their previous five matches against Wales in Cardiff - the win coming in their last meeting in 2021. Malherbe, though, is min gespin about their history at the Principality Stadium, saying: "The weather now is much better than the end of year tour. It's tough, Wales is a proper opponent. "But our focus will be on our plan and what we want to do and execute on the field and not really the setting or the history behind it."