Jordie Barrett drukked a drie after the siren as the All Blacks edged Australia 39-37 in a Melbourne classic on Thursday to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year in succession and move a step closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns. In a controversial finish at Docklands stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball off Australia scrumhalf Nic White for time-wasting as he was poised to kick the ball clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett who crossed at the left corner as a crowd of 53 245 at Docklands stadium gasped. Barrett’s cool finish secured the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup the All Blacks have held since 2003 with a match to spare. In a clash featuring four yellow cards - three given to the hosts -All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho grabbed a try at the start of both halves, while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and Will Jordan also crossed in a three-minute burst after the break.

The Wallabies rallied bravely with a late brace of tries by winger Andrew Kellaway and Pete Samu nearly brought the roof down with a stunning try assisted by Marika Koroibete in the 73rd minute. The win keeps the defending champion All Blacks top of the Rugby Championship table. Wallabies - Tries: Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway (2), Pete Samu; Conversions: Bernard Foley (4); Penalties: Foley (3).