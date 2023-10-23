A Mo Salah double fired Liverpool to a 2-0 Merseyside derby win over 10-man Everton in an incident-filled Premier League clash on Saturday. The three points kept the Reds in the top four on 20 points, one behind Manchester City and Arsenal and level on points with Tottenham, who have the kans to go top again when they host Fulham on Monday at 9pm.

Dinge got heated at Anfield after Everton rightback Ashley Young was sent off for a second yellow in the 37th minute and then after the break, Reds defender Ibrahima Konate was lucky to escape a second yellow for a trip on Beto. GET IN! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jKLnpldwni — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023 After sukkelling to break down the 10-man Toffees’ taai defence, the breakthrough came in the 75th minute when Luis Diaz’s cross hit Michael Keane’s outstretched arm and Salah converted from the penalty spot. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UZSmnATIBW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 22, 2023 And the Egyptian sealed the win in the seventh minute of injury when he finished off a swift counter.

Dismissed: Ashley Young, centre.Peter Powell After the game, both managers - host Jurgen Klopp and Everton’s Sean Dyche - agreed that Konate should have been shown a second yellow by referee Craig Pawson. Klopp says of the incident: “We’ve been on the other side of it and we have to accept that [as managers]. It’s really hard to do that in the first moment, but with time you get over it.” .@MoSalah's second of the afternoon from above 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gbeMjDhfve — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 22, 2023 Dyche adds: “I think a lot of people who were here today would be stunned it was not a second yellow, including their manager who couldn’t wait to get him off.