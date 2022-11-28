France ace Kylian Mbappe ended fears of the “champions curse” as he bagged a brace to fire the holders into the World Cup last 16.
Saturday’s double, sandwiching an Andreas Christensen header, in a 2-1 Group D win over Denmark means Les Bleus are the first champs since Brazil in 2006 to make the knockouts.
Boss Didier Deschamps says of his three-goal Qatar ace: “Kylian, what can I say? He has the ability to be decisive, stand up from the crowd and make the difference.”
France can top their pool with just a point against Tunisia in their final round-robin game on Wednesday.