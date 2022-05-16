Manchester City had to claw their way back from two goals down to get a vital Premier League point in their 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday. Two first half goals from West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen had the Cityzens paaping about their three-goal lead over second-placed Liverpool heading into the match.

But coach Pep Guardiola’s men showed why they are the defending champions and bounced back through a Jack Grealish strike before Vladimir Coufal put the ball in his own net in the 69th minute to give City a point that opens up a four-point lead over Liverpool. The Reds, who have a game in hand, play Southampton on Tuesday night in an effort to close the gap to just one log point heading into the final weekend. But dinge could have been different, with the Hammers giving Reds fans some laatmiddag Sunday cheers early.

Bowen scored his first goal in the 24th minute when he beat City’s high defensive line before rounding goalkeeper Ederson. His pace on the counter helped him punish City again shortly before the when he fired in from the edge of the box with a left-footed shot. City, though, sensed moeilikheid and hit back within five minutes of the restart with a deflected Jack Grealish volley.