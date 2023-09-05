The Reds rejected a helse £150m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian ace last week and could face more bids with that nation’s transfer window closing on Thursday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists yster Mo Salah is going nowhere despite “fuss” about Saudi interest.

But after Salah scored in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa Klopp says his 31-year-old is not interested, telling Sky Sports: “I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club.

“You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.”

New Reds star Dominik Szoboszlai pakked dik, adding that Salah told the dressing room is going nowhere.