Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists yster Mo Salah is going nowhere despite “fuss” about Saudi interest.
The Reds rejected a helse £150m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian ace last week and could face more bids with that nation’s transfer window closing on Thursday.
But after Salah scored in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa Klopp says his 31-year-old is not interested, telling Sky Sports: “I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club.
This angle of @MoSalah's goal in #LIVAVL 😍#AD | #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/ZCoSITv5pQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2023
“You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.”
New Reds star Dominik Szoboszlai pakked dik, adding that Salah told the dressing room is going nowhere.
Dominik Szoboszlai on Mo Salah and Al Ittihad: “We speak between each other… he wants to stay here, he wants to be here, he wants to stay with us”. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔒— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2023
“At the end, he stayed and that’s great news. He’s top player”. #LFC pic.twitter.com/XOHxKnWESj
The Hungarian midfield adds: “You know it is football, everyone is talking.
“We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us.”