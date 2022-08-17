Jurgen Klopp reckons Liverpool is gedoekom, with a growing injury crisis contributing to a winless start to their Premier League campaign. Currently 12th on the log after two draws in their first two matches, Liverpool not only have new club-record signing Darwin Nunez suspended for the next three games after his headbutt on Joachim Andersen in Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, but they have a vrag stars possibly unavailable for next week’s match against Manchester United.

According to Klopp val sy manne soos vliee at training. PAAPING: Boss Jurgen Klopp The coach explains: “The week was crazy, I have experienced a lot of weeks but that was like we had a witch in the building. “Honestly, like every day somebody else pulled out [of training] for the craziest reasons.”

The Reds managed to plak a team together for the visit from Palace and started with Nat Phillips in defence next to Virgil van Dijk, as Joe Gomez and captain Jordan Henderson were only fit enough to start on the bench. To make matters worse, they fell behind in the 32nd minute when Wilfried Zaha finished off a breakaway goal. With the emotions running high and his team on the backfoot, Nunez headbutted Andersen after the defender pushed him in the 57th minute.

Down a goal and a man, Luiz Diaz then saved the day for the Reds, dancing past five defenders on the cut-in before blasting into the back of the net on the hourmark to salvage a point. Next up for Klopp and his team are bottom-of-the-log United next week. Red’s Injury crisis

Out Joel Matip (Muscle strain) Ibrahima Konate (Knock)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Hamstring) Diogo Jota (Hamstring) Caoimhin Kelleher (Groin)

Naby Keita (Unknown sickness) Curtis Jones (Calf injury) Thiago Alcantara (Hamstring strain)