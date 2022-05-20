Steven Gerrard may finally win a league title for Liverpool if his Aston Villa beat Manchester City on Sunday at 5pm. Klap coach Pep Guardiola’s log leaders at the Etihad Stadium and Liverpool - two points behind City heading into the final day - will win the league title if they beat Wolves at Anfield at the same time.

But while the Liverpool legend and former captain, who spent 17 years at his boyhood club without winning the league, will have a big say on who walks away with the title, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he won’t call him up to ask for a favour. Klopp says: “There’s no reason to talk to him. We all know that Villa wants to win because Villa wants to win – that’s it.” WITHIN REACH: City Pep Guardiola Of course defeat for City means nothing if the Reds don’t win their game, with Klopp adding: “I think if we would become champions it would be deserved as well but for that we have to win and then we have to see.”

City, though, know the title is theirs to lose - with victory over Villa giving Guardiola's men their fourth title in five seasons. City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says: "Everything is in our hands and in front of our fans it is a pleasure to play these types of games."

Things are also tight at the bottom of the table, with two teams - Norwich and Watford - already relegated. Relegation candidates Everton could have secured their top-flight in their clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday, if not they will have to do so against top-four-hunting Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. With fellow strugglers Burnley also in action against Gerrard’s Villa Thursday night, it will be Leeds - facing Brentford on Sunday - paaping most.

Either way, there will be lots to play for on Super Sunday. SUNDAY’S PREM FIXTURES (All matches at 5pm)