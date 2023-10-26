Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is hoping “game killer” Darwin Nunez can be his yster in Thursday’s 9pm top-of-the-table Europa League Group E clash with Toulouse. Ahead of the game at Anfield, the Reds top the group with six points from the second-placed French side, who has four points after two match-days.

And Klopp is holding his kaarte close to his chest over how he will use the Uruguayan, who has made massive impacts off the bench this season. Our focus switches back to the #UEL on Thursday 👊#LIVTFC pic.twitter.com/SNnXb87cle — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2023 Klopp says of his ace up his sleeve: “Darwin is in a really good moment. “We made a decision who of two could start v Everton, [Luis] Diaz or Darwin. Darwin came on and killed the game, that was the idea, it worked.”

Wary of French Cup winners Toulouse, Klopp warns: “Toulouse deserves all of our respect. “They have a clear idea but we have to see how they show up here.” Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Cody Gakpo is ready and available for selection ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Toulouse in the #UEL ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2023 Also in Europa League action on Thursday night are West Ham and Brighton, who take on Olympiakos away and Ajax at home respectively. The Hammers go to Athens for their 6.45pm showdown with a perfect winning record after two games, with their Greek hosts down in third with a single point.