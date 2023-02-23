Liverpool bosses are apparently discussing the future of coach Jurgen Klopp after their shock 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday night.
The defeat was the heaviest at Anfield in a Champions League match for the Reds.
And after reportedly warning the German earlier this month that they don’t expect a completely turnaround in the Premier League, but they just don’t want to see them team embarrassed again after 3-0 pakke against Wolves and Brighton, Caughtoffside.com now reports that the Anfield hierarchy are discussing Klopp’s future.
🚨 Jurgen Klopp's position at Liverpool is 'under threat' and his replacement has already been identified pic.twitter.com/TBgPxj1GY3— SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 22, 2023
Fellow German Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is apparently favoured to take over.
It could have been so different for Klopp after going 2-0 up inside the first 14 minutes thanks to strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.
What a night ✨ #UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2023
But then swak defending saw Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema hit doubles either side of a Eder Militao header, leaving Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard calling for an inquest.
Gerrard tells BT Sport, saying: “I think it’s a reality check.
“They got off to the perfect start… [But] for any club if you concede five goals there has to be an inquest into why and how…”
Ex-defender Jamie Carragher adds: “Embarrassing. We’ve made excuses for them all season, the reasons why they're not doing as well as they have done in previous seasons, but that was a disgrace that second half.”
The boss on learning from last night's defeat to Real Madrid 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DB81CM0sVc— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2023
Klopp, meanwhile, says of the result: “We gave all five goals away, all five. We could have done better there but they were all different…”
Matchweek 24 done and dusted with Arsenal, United, Spurs and Liverpool all getting wins 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ey49QtAD2B— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 20, 2023
Liverpool, currently eight in the Premier League, go to Crystal Palace on Saturday night looking to get back into European contention.