Liverpool bosses are apparently discussing the future of coach Jurgen Klopp after their shock 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday night. The defeat was the heaviest at Anfield in a Champions League match for the Reds.

And after reportedly warning the German earlier this month that they don’t expect a completely turnaround in the Premier League, but they just don’t want to see them team embarrassed again after 3-0 pakke against Wolves and Brighton, Caughtoffside.com now reports that the Anfield hierarchy are discussing Klopp’s future. 🚨 Jurgen Klopp's position at Liverpool is 'under threat' and his replacement has already been identified pic.twitter.com/TBgPxj1GY3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 22, 2023 Fellow German Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is apparently favoured to take over. It could have been so different for Klopp after going 2-0 up inside the first 14 minutes thanks to strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

What a night ✨ #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2023 But then swak defending saw Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema hit doubles either side of a Eder Militao header, leaving Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard calling for an inquest. Gerrard tells BT Sport, saying: “I think it’s a reality check. Reality check: Icon Gerrard. “They got off to the perfect start… [But] for any club if you concede five goals there has to be an inquest into why and how…”