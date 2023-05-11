Jack Grealish has warned Real Madrid that Manchester City will end their reign as Champions League holders at the Etihad Stadium next week.
City left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw in their semifinal first leg after Kevin de Bruyne’s second-half stunner cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s rocket in the first half.
After a ding-dong battle in Spain, Grealish reckons Pep Guardiola’s manne have the advantage at home.
With City drawing 1-1 at Leipzig and Bayern Munich, they won 7-0 and 3-0 in Manchester in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively.
What a game in Madrid 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/qnO04DfQ8k— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023
And Grealish reckons they will do it again.
He says: “At the moment, we feel unstoppable at the Etihad.
“It shows our character, to go a goal down, it’s always difficult, especially at a place like this, and it was a fair result in the end.”
City coach Guardiola admits that Real krapped his planne duermekaar to unleash 51-goal ace Erling Haaland as he looks for revenge in the rematch of last season’s final-four clash, with Los Blancos beating them 6-5 on aggregate en route to a record-extending 14th title.
Courtois or Ederson...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023
🔝 Who did it best? #UCLsaves || @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/cNeEZuquOT
Desperate to finally deliver the European Cup to City for the first time after seven years in charge, he says: “We know exactly what they have done.”
Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois explains their tactics, saying: “We defended a bit more. If you want to defend, you need to not give Haaland the space to run into.
“As a consequence they will shoot more from distance. Rodri, Kevin shoot well with the ball. It was a good draw and everything to play for.”
Who will make the final? 🔮#UCL pic.twitter.com/Jvx6TclrPZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 10, 2023
The second leg will be played next Wednesday.