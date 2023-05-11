Jack Grealish has warned Real Madrid that Manchester City will end their reign as Champions League holders at the Etihad Stadium next week. City left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw in their semifinal first leg after Kevin de Bruyne’s second-half stunner cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s rocket in the first half.

After a ding-dong battle in Spain, Grealish reckons Pep Guardiola’s manne have the advantage at home. With City drawing 1-1 at Leipzig and Bayern Munich, they won 7-0 and 3-0 in Manchester in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively. What a game in Madrid 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/qnO04DfQ8k — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023 And Grealish reckons they will do it again.

He says: “At the moment, we feel unstoppable at the Etihad. “It shows our character, to go a goal down, it’s always difficult, especially at a place like this, and it was a fair result in the end.” City coach Guardiola admits that Real krapped his planne duermekaar to unleash 51-goal ace Erling Haaland as he looks for revenge in the rematch of last season’s final-four clash, with Los Blancos beating them 6-5 on aggregate en route to a record-extending 14th title.