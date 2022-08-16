Stormers and Springbok veteran Deon Fourie has been asked to “hook up” the national team on their Rugby Championship tour of Australia. Coach Jacques Nienaber on Monday named a 34-man squad for Thursday’s trip Down Under, with Fourie chosen as the third hooker after Bongi Mbonambi was ruled out for four weeks.

Having started his career in the middle of the front row, the oldest Springbok debutant has since moved to the side of the scrum. SIDELINED: Bok Bongi Mbonambi But while he has done so, has continued practising his lineout throws - even while at the Stormers. Nienaber explains: “Bongi has been ruled out for four weeks, but Deon, who is an experienced hooker and flank, has been practising his lineout throws with us, so we are confident that he will be able to fill that void for us in these matches.”

Fourie will play backup to Malcolm Marx and Joseph Dweba. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named a strong 34-man squad for the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi misses out due to injury with Deon Fourie included as cover for Malcolm Marx and Joseph Dweba. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/aCJ42vECsc — eNCA (@eNCA) August 15, 2022 Other squad news also sees young Bulls flyer Canan Moodie, 19, getting to travel with the team. Of the teen’s inclusion, Nienaber says: “We are also excited to see how Canan slots in during the next few weeks and to see how he adapts to our structures and systems, and we believe he has the skills to slot in for Kurt-Lee [Arendse] and Cheslin [Kolbe].

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named a 34-man squad for the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship.https://t.co/sh74pzSyMf — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2022 “This is a settled group of players and includes a wide spread of experience and young players who have made their presence felt, and we believe that they have what it takes to guide us back on track in the Rugby Championship in the matches against Australia.” South Africa play Australia twice - the first match on August 27 - before travelling to Argentina for one match. They then conclude their Rugby Championship at home against Los Pumas on September 24.

✈️ Bok squad announcement - the 34 players that will travel to Australia to face the Wallabies in back-to-back #CastleRugbyChampionship Tests: https://t.co/29MeTjOvEe#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/yzRJdfSlmU — Springboks (@Springboks) August 15, 2022 Springbok touring squad Props: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Joseph Dweba and Malcolm Marx.

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Salmaan Moerat. Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi,

Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese and Duane Vermeulen. Utility forwards: Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert. Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach.

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies and Handre Pollard. Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende and Andre Esterhuizen. Outside backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Warrick Gelant.