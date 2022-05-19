Everton boss Frank Lampard has warned has warned his relegation candidates not to let the occasion get to them when they host Crystal Palace tonight at 8:45pm. With the Toffess two log positions above the drop zone on 38 points after 36 games, they know that victory tonight will confirm their top-flight status with a game to spare.

it will be easier said than done against the Eagles, though, who beat them 3-1 in the December reverse and 4-0 in their March FA Cup quarterfinal . Lampard says: “I think they have to understand the occasion, they have tap into that because it’s a game which is really critical. ‘’We have to use that’’