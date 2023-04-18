Chelsea legend Frank Lampard challenged his span to show the real Chelsea against Champions League holders Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Blues are without a win in six games in all competitions, but former European Cup winner is hoping to gee up his manne to overturn a 2-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge in the 9pm quarterfinal second leg.

With the bulk of the side that won the 2021 title under Thomas Tuchel still at the club, Lampard has faith they are still a team to be feared. Time for heroes 😤#UCL pic.twitter.com/9nFpfQwDd4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 17, 2023 He says: “Many top football clubs have moments where that fear factor dropped. “Liverpool a few years ago and then they pulled it back. The only way to fight this is to look within yourself to become a team that isn't nice to play against.

“If teams are less fearful that should be a carrot for us. Watch Chelsea train LIVE ahead of Real Madrid clash tomorrow night! #UCL https://t.co/XKuuPEuxGi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2023 He adds: “In football a story can change very quickly. Real Madrid in the Champions League is the pinnacle of football. “There’s things I’ll say to the players that I’ll keep in house. The response has to be on the pitch.”