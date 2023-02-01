Australian coach Eddie Jones says he is “not the messiah”, but still plans on doing a wonderwerk with the Wallabies at the World Cup in France this year. The former England and Japan boss took over an Australia team that fell to sixth in World Rugby’s rankings as Dave Rennie made way earlier this month.

But having led his home nation to the 2003 final during his first stint (2001-05), before his Roses were beaten by the Springboks in the 2019 decider, Jones knows that it will take alles from his players and staff to get their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup. At his first press conference as new coach yesterday, Jones says: “We want pride back in Australian rugby. That’s the most important thing.” 🏉 Eddie's vision. #Wallabies pic.twitter.com/MGtE4J1hhA — Wallabies (@wallabies) February 1, 2023 “We’ve got to win the World Cup. If we win, it changes things for rugby in Australia.”