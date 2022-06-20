It was a Father’s Day celebration of note at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with the Stormers beating the Bulls 18-13 to lift the inaugural United Rugby Championship trophy. The gift of the Stormers’ first tournament trophy in the franchise’s 22-year-history was not only limited to the Stormers faithful, though, but to the father of the team, coach John Dobson’s, dad Paul who died in 2020.

Dobson Senior was a legendary former referee, rugby historian and journalist, and would undoubtedly have been over the moon with pride after his son bagged the franchise its first trophy. RUGBY DEVOTEE: Paul Dobson Asked what the victory means to him and his family, Dobson says: “It means the world to me. “I actually had one of those floppy hats with WP Rugby on it, that he wore - I had it on earlier.