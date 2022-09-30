Stormers coach John Dobson says they will be facing “one of the strongest teams in the United Rugby Championship” when they host Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2pm. No strangers to the Mother City, Edinburgh last visited Cape Town in June when they lost 28-17 in the tournament’s quarterfinal.

The Stormers and the Scots crossed swords twice last year, playing to a 20-20 draw in Scotland, before also running neck-and-neck in that quarters with the scoreline reading 10-10 at the break. CAUTION: John Dobson After beating Ireland’s Connacht 38-15 last weekend, Dobson knows Edinburgh, who lost 33-31 to the Bulls thanks to a last-gasp Morne Steyn penalty conversion, will be a different kettle of fish. He says: “They are a really good all-court team - one of these really good multi-phase teams… their lineout and set pieces are really good.

“Those Scottish international props [are good], they’ve got X-factor in [utility back] Blair Kinghorn and [back-three ace] Darcy Graham, they are an all-court team. We are back at DHL Stadium tomorrow for the first time since last season's @Vodacom #URC Grand Final. Here is everything you need to know if you will be joining us.https://t.co/aKyOlyZtG5 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 30, 2022 “They’ve got 14 or 16 internationals - it’s a really good team on paper… “It looks like this is one of the strongest teams in the URC.”

Those “Scottish international” props John Dobson referring to is none other than South African-born duo Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel. Dobson, who will name his team for the clash today, is expected to bring some of his Springboks backs, as the defending champions hunt for a 12 consecutive win in the tournament. It's going to be a big day out at DHL Stadium on Saturday. Gates open at 12, so get there early and soak up the atmosphere in the beer garden before and after the game.



Get your tickets here https://t.co/V07Fieszym#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/4jpJ4DKALh — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 29, 2022 Weekend URC Fixtures