In a fiery Premier League encounter, both Blues coach Thomas Tuchel and his Spurs counterpart were sent off for their sideline gerollery – with the German and Italian getting two yellow cards each.

Tottenham hitman Harry Kane struck in the sixth-minute of added time to earn Spurs a 2-2 draw in their London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022

The action was equally hot on the pitch, where Chelsea bossed their visitors and opened the scoring when unmarked centreback Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed Marc Cucurella’s corner into the back of the net in the 19th minute.

Spurs had to wait until the 68th minute to equalise, when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired in from the edge of the area.

The Blues, though, were fired up by a challenge on Kai Havertz in the buildup to the equaliser and Reece James smashed in from close range to make 2-1 with 13 minutes to play.