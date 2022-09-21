Blommetjies is expected to be named in the starting XV for his official Stormers debut today, when coach John Dobson names his squad for their season-opener against Ireland’s Connacht in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The 32-year-old from Paarl signed from the Cheetahs as a replacement for one of the stars of the Stormers’ title-winning campaign last season Warrick Gelant, who left for Racing 92 in France.

Dobson’s assistant coach Dawie Snyman has already given fans a word on what they can expect from the new acquisition.

He says: “We signed him for a specific role and slotted in nicely. He had a great game against the Sharks in the pre-season friendly and will bring own style. It’s about us adapting to him. We know he’s a good counter-attacker, has a good kicking game and is really good under the high ball.”

Blommetjies will be out to show off his skills to his new fans in the hope of getting a kickstart to the Stormers’ title defence.