The 32-year-old from Paarl signed from the Cheetahs as a replacement for one of the stars of the Stormers’ title-winning campaign last season Warrick Gelant, who left for Racing 92 in France.
Blommetjies is expected to be named in the starting XV for his official Stormers debut today, when coach John Dobson names his squad for their season-opener against Ireland’s Connacht in Stellenbosch on Saturday.
Dobson’s assistant coach Dawie Snyman has already given fans a word on what they can expect from the new acquisition.
He says: “We signed him for a specific role and slotted in nicely. He had a great game against the Sharks in the pre-season friendly and will bring own style. It’s about us adapting to him. We know he’s a good counter-attacker, has a good kicking game and is really good under the high ball.”
Blommetjies will be out to show off his skills to his new fans in the hope of getting a kickstart to the Stormers’ title defence.