After going winless all season, Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Vasili Manousakis is hoping they can Buc that trend in the Carling KO Cup last 16 at Orlando Pirates on Friday night. With Spurs going into only their second match since Manousakis and technical director Sean Connor took over from Shaun Bartlett, the former Ikamva youth coach knows it will be a tough test against Jose Riveiro’s manne - who have have won every domestic cup competition since the start of last season.

But he tells the club website: "We really looking forward to the Carling Cup match tomorrow night, the boys are amped.



🏆 #CarlingKnockout Round of 16

⚽️ @orlandopirates vs @CapeTownSpursFC

📆 Today, 20 October 2023

🏟 Orlando Stadium

🕢 19h30

📺 SuperSport PSL

🎫 @TicketProSA 👉![CDATA[]]>🏿 https://t.co/AABCsR0BX7



"We know [Pirates] are cup specialists… but we're confident." Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are also on the road in Saturday's cup action, with 3pm clashes at Golden Arrows and Chippa United respectively.

Positive: Spurs’ Manousakis credit: Ryan Wilkisky City forward Jaedin Rhodes says: “In cup games we have to play like we’re gonna die on the field. “We have to be clinical and take our chances otherwise we’ll miss out.” ☠️ "We take each game as it comes."

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️… pic.twitter.com/wqcIEVQqw8 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2023 Meanwhile, Stellies ace Devin Titus, 23, wants to continue with the form that has seen him net in his last two outings and says: “In previous matches, I felt unlucky not to score. But in the last few weeks, I’ve been rewarded. There is no reason why I can’t continue the run and help the teams.