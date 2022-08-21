Cape Town City held on for a point as they ended Stellenbosch’s winning run in the Cape derby. Looking to climb off the bottom of the PSL table in their fifth game of the season, the Citizens were made to wait for a first win of the season after Saturday’s 1-1 at Cape Town Stadium.

Stellies came to town searching for a fourth straight derby win and made the better of the chances in the first half, with Antonio van Wyk hitting the woodwork and Junior Mendieta failing to steer home from close range. Head coach of Stellenbosch FC during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC held at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 20 August 2022. City dug in deep and scored the opener when Venezualan winger Darwin Gonzalez nodded Brice Ambina’s left-wing cross past a beaten Sage Stephens in the Stellies goal just before the break. The hosts built on that momentum in the second half, but Stephens denied Ambina in the 69th minute and substitute Taahir Goedeman soon after from adding to their lead.

And that’s when Stellies struck as Mendieta and leftback Fawaaz Basadien combined as the Argentinian popped up at the back post to header over Darren Keet to tie up the game. City substitute Jordan Bender had the kans to snatch a first win of the season with an injury-time freekick, but sent his effort well over the crossbar. With his span still to register a win, City boss Eric Tinkler admits: “They were better than us in the first half without a doubt.

“I told the players that they needed to want this [win] more. And in the end it was a fight.” Unbeaten after four matches with six log points, Stellies coach Steve Barker adds: We fought back well… but if it was a boxing match, they would probably win on a split decision. “But we’ll take point.”