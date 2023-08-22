Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has pulled a rabbit out of the hat by naming wing Canan Moodie at outside centre for Friday’s clash against New Zealand. The Twickenham blockbuster will be South Africa’s final warm-up match for next month’s World Cup in France where they will go out to defend their world crown.

And with regular outside centre Lukhanyo Am out injured and not in the 33-man squad, Nienaber is backing the 20-year-old Moodie to back up Jesse Kriel, who starred in the 52-16 win over Wales last weekend, in this position. Jacques Nienaber has made a number of tweaks to the #Springboks team to face New Zealand in London on Friday night - more here: https://t.co/d80qSCzaVG 🤩#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/XVgnR2cTbk — Springboks (@Springboks) August 21, 2023 Nienaber reveals that Moodie has been training at 13 for a while now and actually played in this position at school - which is not too long ago. The coach says: “Canan, from the outside would be an interesting decision, but for us he’s always been at the back of our heads a backup there. “Canan is now a backup 13 for us until we’ve got other options there…

“We are comfortable with the fact that we can play Canan there and it will be a nice challenge for him playing against a quality centre on the weekend.” Apart from Moodie’s positional switch, the Boks made eight other changes to last week’s team. One of those changes is Kurt-Lee Arendse who comes in on the wing.

Brave call: Bok coach Jacques Nienaber: Picture credit: Kim Ludbrook A fellow Paarliet and having grown up alongside Moodie, Arendse is confident his Bulls teammate can slot in at 13. In fact, Arendse reveals: “I’ve seen what Canan can do - he’s grown as a player, he’s very competitive. He will do good at 13, I’m really happy for him. “When we’re in the room he always says he would like to get an opportunity at 13 and now he’s been given the chance and I think he’ll make the best of it.”