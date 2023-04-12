Chelsea defensive yster Kalidou Koulibaly is keen to hit the brakes on “the best striker in the world”, Karim Benzema, in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarterfinal showdown. The sukkelling Blues go to the holders’ Santiago Bernabeu fortress for the first leg looking for a first win in their last four matches, with only the European Cup left to play for this season.

With just five victories in 18 games since the turn of the year - a run that saw Frank Lampard come in as interim coach last weekend after Graham Potter sacking with the team down in 11th in the Premier League - Koulibaly is still hoping for "something big". Of facing Benzema and company, the Senegal star tells the BBC: "I said about two or three years ago, he is the best striker in the world. "I hope he continues to score, but not on Wednesday."

He adds of his “It will be a tough game but I hope Chelsea will win and pass this test. “It is our objective but it is going to be hard because they won the last Champions League.” Hopeful: Kalidou Koulibaly Meanwhile, former Blues, centreback Antonio Rudiger and coach Carlo Ancelotti, say that while they are saddened by situation at Stamford Bridge, they have a job to do.