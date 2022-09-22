At 9am on Saturday morning nobody will be more glued to the TV than the Springboks as they learn what they have to do later that day against Argentina if they are to win the Rugby Championship title. Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has been restored on the side of the Bok scrum for the match at Kings Park (Franco Mostert drops to the bench) says the squad will be watching the Bledisloe Cup match in their team room.

Du Toit says: “It is a big advantage for us to be playing the late game because we will know exactly what we have got to do to win the Rugby Championship [in terms of log points and points difference]. 🌧️ Wet weather gear was out at Bok training in Durban yesterday! #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/0jlhbwgVBh — Springboks (@Springboks) September 21, 2022 “We know it is likely we will need five log points and luckily we will know exactly how many points is required as we watch the All Blacks versus Wallabies unfold, but ultimately not a lot is going to change for us in how we approach Argentina. “Our preparations this week have been to get five points and what happens over in Auckland is unlikely to change that too much.”

In other words, the Boks are preparing to play an attacking game that means pretty much the ruthless game they played last week in Buenos Aires —minus the second-half comeback by the Pumas. Du Toit adds: “We need to keep working hard and stick to the game plan - that is the main thing to work on from last week.” At 9am on Saturday morning nobody will be more glued to the TV than the Springboks as they learn what they have to do later that day against Argentina if they are to win the Rugby Championship title.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has been restored on the side of the Bok scrum for the match at Kings Park (Franco Mostert drops to the bench) says the squad will be watching the Bledisloe Cup match in their team room. Du Toit says: “It is a big advantage for us to be playing the late game because we will know exactly what we have got to do to win the Rugby Championship [in terms of log points and points difference]. “We know it is likely we will need five log points and luckily we will know exactly how many points is required as we watch the All Blacks versus Wallabies unfold, but ultimately not a lot is going to change for us in how we approach Argentina.

“Our preparations this week have been to get five points and what happens over in Auckland is unlikely to change that too much.” In other words, the Boks are preparing to play an attacking game that means pretty much the ruthless game they played last week in Buenos Aires —minus the second-half comeback by the Pumas. Du Toit adds: “We need to keep working hard and stick to the game plan - that is the main thing to work on from last week.”