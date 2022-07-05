The Springboks are expected to shake things up when they name their squad for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Naming their squad today, South Africa could welcome back fit-again flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Handre Pollard is expected to come back into the starting XV in place of Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

Pollard could even be tasked with leading the side if the looseforward shake-up includes the axing of captain Siya Kolisi, as is rumoured to be the case. IN LINE: Excited Evan Ross, 22 Asked on Monday whether Du Toit has recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the first Test, forwards coach Deon Davids says: “Pieter-Steph du Toit is available for selection.” Davids adds of possible changes to the team for the second Test: “We were open in terms of [our aims regarding team selection], saying we have a larger group [and want to give as much players a run as possible], we have the big picture in mind and that is building to the World Cup…

“It’s about getting the balance right in making sure we build on experience and depth in squad.” One player who could also make his debut this week is Stormers No.8 Evan Roos. After missing the 32-29 first Test win at Loftus, Roos is in line for a first Test call-up, but says he is just happy to be in the squad.