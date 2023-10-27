Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, centurion lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok are among a top-class list of nominees for the 2023 World Rugby Awards, which will be presented in Paris on Sunday.

Nienaber is in line for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award, while Etzebeth and Libbok have been nominated in the categories of World Rugby Player of the Year and World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year respectively.