Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, centurion lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok are among a top-class list of nominees for the 2023 World Rugby Awards, which will be presented in Paris on Sunday.
Nienaber is in line for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award, while Etzebeth and Libbok have been nominated in the categories of World Rugby Player of the Year and World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year respectively.
Brilliance on the big stage: the 2023 contenders for Men's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/sYbsCiBA5R— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 26, 2023
Etzebeth, who is currently the third most capped Springbok player of all time with 118 Test caps, has been nominated for the Player of the Year award alongside Bundee Aki (Ireland centre), Antoine Dupont (France scrumhalf and captain) and Ardie Savea (New Zealand loose-forward).
At the helm: the contenders for World Rugby Coach of the Year 2023#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/8EVMXxMWAq— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 26, 2023
Libbok features on an exciting list of nominees for Breakthrough Player of the Year along with Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France wing), Mark Tele’a and Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand wing and prop respectively).