It’s derby weekend in the Premier League and the spanne in blue are heading into the matchday with droe bekke. Kicking off the action with a 1.30pm action, Everton go to Liverpool looking for their first Merseyside victory in four tries.

The last time the Toffees got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s span was in a 2-0 win in 2021 - masterminded by Carlo Ancelotti, with goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson. International break complete. Back to @premierleague action! 👊#LIVEVE 🔜 pic.twitter.com/NLuBShVnEd — Everton (@Everton) October 18, 2023 This time around, Portuguese striker Beto is hoping to emulate his boyhood idols and Toffees hitman Samuel Eto’o and Romelu Lukaku and fire his 16th-placed side past a fourth-placed Reds in the Merseyside derby. He tells Everton’s website: “I always watched the Merseyside derbies growing up. That is where it started. My all-time hero is Samuel Eto’o and I loved Romelu Lukaku so both of those guys made me want Everton to win even more.”

In the 6.30pm London derby, Chelsea are hoping to break a three-match losing streak at Stamford Bridge against rivals Arsenal. But out to stop them is Kai Havertz, who returns to Chelsea for the first time since his £65m off-season move to Arsenal.



And former Blues and Gunners ace William Gallas says he has lots to prove in the clash, telling online casino Lord Ping: "I also think Mikel Arteta will play Kai Havertz in the front three, as he'll be playing against his old club…

"I'm not impressed with Kai Havertz so far. He's done nothing since he joined Arsenal." Meanwhile, sixth-placed Brighton go to the Etihad Stadium looking to heap more misery on the champions at 4pm. With City on a two-match losing in the league, Brighton can hand coach Pep Guardiola three hidings in a row for the first time since 2015 while in charge of Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to Sheffield United in the final match on Saturday at 9pm.