South Africa beat Great Britain 21-14 in their Cup quarter-final on Day 2 of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday. South Africa opened the scoring as Ryan Oosthuizen weaved his way through the Great Britain defence from the halfway line, to complete a stunning individual try as South Africa moved 7-0 ahead.

Great Britain responded immediately from the restart as Morgan Williams found a gap and sprinted away from the SA defence to dive over under the posts to level the scores at 7-7 at the break. More Blitzboks brilliance 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

They advance to the Cup semifinals. pic.twitter.com/5IQN1tSFrS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 10, 2022 The Blitzboks pulled ahead again straight after the restart, as Ricardo Duarttee burst through the Great Britain defence to score his first try of the match as SA claimed a 14-7 lead. Again Great Britain replied with a try of their own through Femi Sofolarin in the corner, and with a successful conversion the scores were tied once more (14-14).

Blitzbok Zain Davids burst through the Great Britain defence before being stopped just short of the line by a number of defenders, but that allowed an overlap as Dalvon Blood on the wing provided the finishing touches for his side’s third try. With another successful conversion, the Blitzboks assumed a 21-14 lead with a minute left in the clash. Reaction from #Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo: "We pulled through thanks to a great effort from the squad" - more here: https://t.co/WSPHgSdhV6 🗣#CapeTown7s #BlitzIgnite #FeelTheVibes pic.twitter.com/JGwrQpWomK — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 10, 2022 With just a scrum remaining before the hooter, the hosts were able to hold the ball before booting it into touch to secure their safe passage to the last four.