Murphy, 26, who only started playing rugby after school, is fully aware of the expectation weighing on coach Neil Powell’s team as South Africa look to win their first Sevens World Cup.

Blitzbok ace James Murphy is ready to channel his inner Spiderman at the Sevens World Cup at Cape Town Stadium on the weekend.

This is what it means to the men to represent our country on home soil.



Playing in the Mother City, Murphy says in a video released on the team’s social media platforms: “It’s so special to put that [Springbok] jersey on, knowing you’ve got the nation on your shoulders, your family…

“That quote from SpiderMan about a certain type of responsibility that comes with power [comes to mind] and I think this jersey carries certain superpowers that it gives to people. And as they say, with great power comes responsibility.”

The Blitzboks will not only play to make the country proud, but have an extra incentive in that the tournament marks the end of the line for coach Neil Powell in the camp.