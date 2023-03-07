Chelsea boss Graham Potter will druk op Raheem Sterling’s nommer to fire his goal-shy Blues past Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at 10pm. The Stamford Bridge hosts trail the Germans 1-0 ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg.

Goals have been hard to come by for under-pressure Potter’s strugglers and despite record spending in the January transfer window have only scored five goals in 12 games. 💥 Tomorrow 💥 pic.twitter.com/d89aZ2Y4qO — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 6, 2023 With Wesley Fofana’s headed winner against Leeds a the weekend being their only goal in their last four games and the experienced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of the Champions League squad, Potter hopes Sterling will be his main man. With 26 goals and 22 assists in 79 Champions League games, the coach says of Sterling: “Raheem’s goalscoring record in the Champions League speaks for itself.

Dortmund ready. 🤝#UCL pic.twitter.com/8hP9OSbGLR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2023 “He’s an experienced, proven campaigner in that competition and we’re looking forward to having him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football and contributing to us winning and going through. “He’s still building up because of the hamstring problem he had. “He is getting stronger and stronger every minute, so that was the thinking behind bringing him off [against Leeds] because we want to make sure he’s ready for Tuesday.”