Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says he won’t quit his job, despite the club appointing a new technical director following their 3-1 defeat to Cape Town City on Saturday. It was Spurs’ seven-straight defeat in the league after winning promotion at the end of last term and also confirmed the worst ever start to a PSL campaign in history.

Cape Town Spurs F.C. have appointed Sean Connor as the club’s technical director with immediate effect.



Connor is a UEFA pro license coach with extensive experience in various roles in the industry. pic.twitter.com/yk7YIRUs3w — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 30, 2023 Asked about his future, he adds: “The best way to answer that is in the next 48 hours to see what happens and what conversation will be had, and what’s decided.