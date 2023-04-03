Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker fumed at the referee after his 10 men lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in their PSL clash on Saturday. Ex-Stellies ace Ashley du Preez won and converted an 11th-minute penalty before goalkeeper Sage Stephens was given a straight red card five minutes later for a handball outside of the area.

AmaKhosi took full advantage to double their lead after 25 minutes with Keagan Dolly's deflected shot wrongfooting substitute keeper Lee Langeveldt. Stellies rallied after the break, with Ibraheem Jabaar getting a touch to a Nhlanhla Mgaga throughball and Juan Carlos Ortiz almost stole a point at the death but was denied by Brandon Peterson's cat-like reactions.



Ibraheem Jabaar’s deft touch nutmegs Petersen and trickles over the line.



The defeat left Stellies in eighth in the standings on 30 points, ending a seven-match unbeaten run, while fourth-placed Chiefs moved level on 40 points with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in second and third.

The loss was also the second time this season that Stellies ended a league game against Chiefs with 10 men and at least one spotkick scored against them. And Barker wasn't having it, telling SuperSport afterwards: "It's not often that I get as upset as I am but we don't get given enough time to cool down to I'm going to say it as it is. "For me it was one of the worst refereeing performances as I've ever witnessed.

Boys came back second half far better team, unlucky not to get a point but yeah it's unfortunate." Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns were confirmed as PSL winners or the sixth straight season on Saturday, after SuperSport were held to 1-1 draw by Chippa United, leaving Downs with an unassailable 19-point lead. They host Cape Town City on Tuesday.