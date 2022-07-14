Bafana Bafana’s Cosafa Cup defence ended at the first hurdle on Wednesday night after they were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage on penalties (5-4) by neighbours Mozambique. After a goalless 90 minutes at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium, Helman Mkhalele’s inexperienced side couldn’t hold their nerve in the shootout as Siyanda Msani’s sudden death penalty was saved by Mambas goalkeeper Ernan Siluane, who wasn’t tested much during the regulation 90.

Earlier in the shootout, Stellenbosch’s Antonio van Wyk saw his casual effort saved with SA’s second attempt and then Rowan Human then had Bafana’s third palmed away. But Cape Town Spurs goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver kept SA in the shootout with two brilliant saves to make it 2-2. With the pressure ratcheting up at 4-4, Siyanda Msani was denied in sudden death to seal South Africa’s fate.