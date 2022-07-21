SuperSport United put an end to all the speculation as they confirmed the departure of captain Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee on a five year deal. Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthew took time to wish Williams well on his next journey and revealed how grateful he was for the goalkeeper's contribution at the club.

"Ronwen is a beloved son and legend of the club who has entrenched his place in the history books as the longest serving and most capped player in the club’s history. It’s rare to find loyalty in football anymore which makes our 18 years with Ronwen truly remarkable," he told the club's media department "We are very proud that we could produce a player from the tender age of 12 and enable him to reach his childhood dreams by playing for and captaining his club and country. Ronwen leaves us with trophies in the cabinet and very special memories and we wish him every success in life and for his future career at Mamelodi Sundowns.” Since joining Matsatsantsa 18 years ago, @ronwen30 leaves as a club legend #FarewellRW30 pic.twitter.com/kh81MMLkHz — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 21, 2022 The 30 year old shot-stopper is believed to be viewing a move to the club's rivals Sundowns as an opportunity to regularly compete for and win trophies.

𝑹𝑶𝑵𝑾𝑬𝑵 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺 𝑰𝑺 𝒀𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑶𝑾 🟡🔥#Sundowns #WelcomeWilliams pic.twitter.com/vAH0Gmon1S — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 21, 2022 The Gqebherha born goalminder who is also captain of the national team will join a wide array of talent at The Brazilians with legends Dennis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene already keeping Reyaad Pieterse out. Williams spent 18 years at Matsatsantsa and has thanked the club for their contribution in his development along with the three Nedbank Cup, two MTN8 Cup and one Telkom Knockout medals he acquired as the club's number one goalkeeper. "I would like to thank the chairman Mr Khulu Sibiya for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful club for so many years and for taking good care of me," he expressed