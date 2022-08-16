Proteas coach Mark Boucher says they don’t skrik for Lord’s ahead of their first Test against England at the home of cricket on Wednesday. Currently on tour in England where they’ve drawn the ODI series 1-1, won the T20I series 2-1, the Proteas now go all-out to win the three-match Test series.

Playing at the ‘home of cricket’, though, can have a big mental impact on players, but the former Proteas wicketkeeper believes they will take it in their stride. UPBEAT: Coach Mark Boucher Boucher says: “The guys walked into the museum at Lord’s and all the players were just staring in awe. Watching the reaction to them walking into Lord’s, I could see a lot of passion, the emotions are running high. “As a coach you don’t have to try to get them geed up [for a match like this], the youngsters want to be part of it, they want to perform at this ground and want to be legends of the game.”