Record champion Nadal, a 13-time winner at Roland Garros, enters the tournament with a foot injury and will cross swords with Australian Jordan Thompson.

Record champion Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic both begin their assault on the French Open today.

Djokovic, who was deported in Melbourne earlier this year at the Australian Open and could only watch as Nadal made the Grand Slam record his own with his 21st win, meanwhile, will kick off his first Grand Slam of the year against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at 8.45pm.

While last year’s winner Djokovic and the King of Clay will undoubtedly be favourites to win again, Spanish rookie Carlos Alvaraz, who began his tournament on Sunday night win over Juan Ignacio Londero on Sunday..

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris also gets his tournament underway today, facing Frenchman Richard Gasquet, while last year’s beaten finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Italy’s promising youngster Lorenzo Musetti at 8.45pm.