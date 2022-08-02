With three Golden Boots and 157 goals for the Reds, the Egyptian has been the main threat for Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant team since joining the club in 2017.

Mo Salah will be gevaarliker than ever this season, warns Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.

And with the 30-year-old signing a new three-year contract extension, Van Dijk reckons there is much more to come from Salah.

Get the best look at our victory over Manchester City with a special edition of Inside #CommunityShield 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2022

After beating Manchester City 3-1 in Sunday’s Community Shield, with Salah scoring from the spot, Van Djik says of his teammate: “He’s under the microscope all of the time — he created that himself.

“He’s such a good player and he shows that all the time. At the end of the season [when his form dipped a bit], there was a lot of talk about his contract.