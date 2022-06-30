New boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to make Manchester United weer Hollands with a double Dutch swoop. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach is closing on his first signings for the Red Devils with Netherlands duo, leftback Tyrell Malacia and top target Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag has been a long-term admirer of the pair, having been impressed with 22-year-old Malacia since seeing him in action for rivals Feyenoord during his time in the Eredivisie. MIDFIELD YSTER: Top target Frenkie de Jong, left On Wednesday, social media was rukking with video clips of Ten Hag’s reaction when his Ajax faced Malacia two seasons ago, telling his assistant coach: “That kid at leftback is amazing. Take note of him”. Having missed out on signing the five-capped Oranje defender, Ten Hag seems to have finally got his man at United, with the club’s agreeing a £15m fee.

It’s expected the laaitie will choose Old Trafford over Lyon, who have also been chasing him. DETERMINED: Erik ten Hag Feyenoord sporting director Frank Arnaesen tells Dutch media: “The agreement with Man United is there. “We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.”

United are also close to agreeing terms with Barcelona for his former Ajax midfield ace De Jong. Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time - guaranteed fee is €65m. 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱 #MUFC



Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022 The Red Devils have played the long game with the cash-strapped Catalans for De Jong and negotiations have been slow for the 25-year-old. But reports claim United are offering £73m - broken up into an initial payment of £56m with £17m in add-ons.