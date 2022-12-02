The World Cup has always been four-year supernova that gives birth to new stars. The tournament’s GOAT, Pele, burst onto the scene in Sweden 1958, helping Brazil to their first title and last time around, Kylian Mbappe made Russia 2018, to name two.

Qatar is no different. But Pele and Mbappe came with some hype. Pele 1958 in Sweden Like Aladdin in the Arabian desert, you have to find a diamond in the rough.

So with that flou joke, let’s examine some of the best raw talents who have shown their worth and are cutting it up at the World Cup - remember their names. Cody Gakpo - Netherlands OK, LET me get this one out of the way.

With three goals in the tournament already, let me just say that the 23-year-old PSV star has been linked to a number of Premier League giants since the start of last season. And the latest rumour is that he is set to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Manchester United. There was hype. And we can mention Ghana ace Mohammed Kudus, who was tipped to shine in an earlier column. Mohammed Kudus Enzo Fernandez - Argentina

AFTER linking up with Lionel Messi to score Argentina’s second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico, you knew a star was born. The 21-year-old was fed the ball by the GOAT on the top left corner of the penalty area and danced past his marker before curling a right-foot shot home. Benfica immediately slapped a £100m price tag on their midfield allrounder.

Enzo Fernandez Gonzalo Plata - Ecuador SKILFUL and decisive in the final third, the lanky Plata has impressed coming off the right wing for Ecuador in Qatar. The 22-year-old is a favourite of two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo at his La Liga club Valladolid.

And word is Newcastle have been convinced to make a move for him when the transfer window opens at the end of the month. Silky skill: Ecuador ace Gonzalo Plata Piero Hincapie - Ecuador ECUADOR were one of my favourite teams to watch. A mix of skill and power, these manne were playing the beautiful game.

With their World Cup over though, 20-year-old defender Hincapie was a standout. Ecuadorian players Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pervis Estupinan have been on fire for Brighton. And Hincapie looks like another potential Premier League import.

Netherlands' forward #19 Wout Weghorst (L) and Ecuador's defender #03 Piero Hincapie Picture: Jewel SAMAD / AFP Yunus Musah - USA WOW. What a player. Alongside partners Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, Musah dominated an England midfield of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. The 20-year-old Valencia star plays the anchor in the middle of the park.

And Arsenal fans will be hoping that the club have a buy-back option, or at least a sell-on clause, for the club’s academy graduate. He would fit right in at the current Premier League leaders, who need a quality backup for Thomas Partey. But this laaitie will not look out of place at any top club.

American hero: Midfield boss Yunus Musah Kang-In Lee - Korea KOREAN attacking star Kang-In Lee has been in Spain since he was 10 years old and could be the next Heung-Min Son for his nation. He’ll need to add some goals to his game, but as a creative player, he changed the game for Korea in their 3-2 group-stage defeat to Ghana.

Coming off the bench, he sparked the Koreans to wipe out a two-goal deficit in three minutes. I reckon a lot of clubs will be keeping an eye on the 21-year-old Mallorca star in the Asians’ final World Cup group game tonight against Portugal. They still have a chance to progress. South Korea's Lee Kang-in Stephen Estaquio - Canada

BROUGHT in to fill the void left by the exits of Fabio Vieira (Arsenal) and Vitinha (PSG), 25-year-old midfielder Estaquio is a key player for Porto after impressing on loan last season. An energetic ball-winner with the ability to get attacks going, he is the sort of player who you can see Wolves hunting down if they lose Ruben Neves. A Portugal youth international, Estaquio is coming into his own and proved it in a Canada side that showed that they are on the up.

His 20-year-old national-team deputy Ismael Kone also looks the part. Illiman Ndiaye - Senegal WITH the Lions of Teranga having won their first Afcon title and qualified for the World Cup earlier this year, coach Aliou Cisse turned to Ndiaye to add improve his stocks.

At 22 and playing on the wing for English Championship side Sheffield United, Cisse must have been impressed to give him his debut in June. And after seeing Ndiaye step up with Senegal missing a player of the calibre of Sadio Mane, you can see why. Keanu Baccus - Australia