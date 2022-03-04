Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he doesn’t skrik for the Blues’ uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich announced that he is selling the club.

Russian billionaire Abramovich confirmed reports that he was putting the Stamford Bridge club up for sale, amid the political fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old revealed the shock news less than an hour before Chelsea kicked off in their 3-2 FA Cup fifth round win at Luton on Wednesday night.

With Abramovich bankrolling Chelsea’s run of 21 major trophies since 2003, Tuchel admits he cannot imagine life without the club’s blesser.

SELLING: Roman Abramovich

The German says: “It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change, and will focus on what I can influence, and this is staff and team.”

He hired Tuchel in January 2021 and was in Abu Dhabi recently to watch as Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time, having already lifted the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in the German's reign.

With a consortium of billionaires already making their interest in a deal public, Abramovich set his asking price for Chelsea at a reported £3bn and pledged to give the net proceeds to victims of the Ukraine conflict.

Chelsea take on Burnley in the Premier League tomorrow at 5pm, looking to build on their three-point cushion on fourth-place Manchester United.

And Tuchel admits that his players are sukkelling to deal with the news after they were forced to come from behind twice against Championship side Luton.

He adds: “They have internet connections, they watch TV so of course they knew, they get messages.

“Maybe some players are more affected, some less.”

