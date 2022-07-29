Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi believes new batting sensation Tristan Stubbs has definitely put his hand up for a spot in South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.
Ngidi and the rest of his teammates looked on in awe as the 21-year-old rookie bludgeoned 72 off just 28 balls in his first international innings against England at Bristol on Wednesday evening.
🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 58 RUNS— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 28, 2022
What a difference a day makes! A solid effort in the field, with Shamsi and Phehlukwayo grabbing 3 wickets each, backed up the efforts of Rossouw and Hendricks with the bat to take the series to a decider #ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ow5K822Bob
Stubbs kept the Proteas in the hunt to chase down England’s mammoth 234/6, but ultimately could not win the match single-handedly as they ended on 193/8.
Ngidi, who claimed a career-best 5/39 during England’s onslaught, says: “We had full faith in Stubbs. During training he has shown us what he is capable of doing, so we weren’t really surprised to see what we saw. He’s a very confident chap and you can see he's a big guy. He strikes the ball well.”
The Proteas and England played the second of their three T20Is last night, with the final match of the three-match series being played on Sunday at 3.30pm.