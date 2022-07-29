Ngidi and the rest of his teammates looked on in awe as the 21-year-old rookie bludgeoned 72 off just 28 balls in his first international innings against England at Bristol on Wednesday evening.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi believes new batting sensation Tristan Stubbs has definitely put his hand up for a spot in South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 58 RUNS



What a difference a day makes! A solid effort in the field, with Shamsi and Phehlukwayo grabbing 3 wickets each, backed up the efforts of Rossouw and Hendricks with the bat to take the series to a decider #ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ow5K822Bob — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 28, 2022

Stubbs kept the Proteas in the hunt to chase down England’s mammoth 234/6, but ultimately could not win the match single-handedly as they ended on 193/8.

Ngidi, who claimed a career-best 5/39 during England’s onslaught, says: “We had full faith in Stubbs. During training he has shown us what he is capable of doing, so we weren’t really surprised to see what we saw. He’s a very confident chap and you can see he's a big guy. He strikes the ball well.”

The Proteas and England played the second of their three T20Is last night, with the final match of the three-match series being played on Sunday at 3.30pm.