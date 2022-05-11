Everton winger Demarai Gray called on his teammates to dig deep for a win at already-relegated Watford tonight as they look to put daylight between them and the Premier League drop zone. Two log positions and just one point above the relegation zone, the Toffees are chasing a fourth straight league victory to avoid the fate of the Hornets and Norwich, with one club facing the drop.

And with three points potentially lifting them four points ahead of relegation rivals Burnley and Leeds, who face Chelsea tonight, Gray warns they can’t take their foot off the gas. He says: “Complacency is one thing we can’t have. “There is a long way to go, and we’ve got to go to the end.