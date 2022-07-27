Tuchel has made it clear he is not happy with his options up front, with only Werner, Kai Havertz and Michy Batshuayi available after letting Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on loan this season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s striking problems could get worse, with Timo Werner keen to quit the Blues.

Werner has also been linked with a return to his former club, Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund as he looks for more game time to win a spot in Germany’s World Cup attack at the end of the year.

Discussions/contacts between Juve and Chelsea for Timo Werner started yesterday. Juve are exploring this idea alongside Álvaro Morata, top of the list for Allegri.



Chelsea could let Timo go on loan this summer, more to follow also on other clubs soon.

The unsettled Werner says: “I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games.

“I think in many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that.”