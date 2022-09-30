Giant killers Brighton are out to heap more misery on struggling Liverpool when they travel to Anfield for Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash. The Seagulls are flying high in fourth with 13 points, four ahead of their eight-placed hosts, who are already nine points off the top of the table after six games.

And having scalped big boys Manchester United already this season, Brighton defender Adam Webster is vol gees ahead of their trip to Merseyside. 48 hours until we're back in action. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wmxvU00PNx — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 29, 2022 He says: “We always seem to do quite well against the big teams and we want that to continue.” With new coach Roberto de Zerbi in place after Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea earlier this month, Webster is also confident that he and his in-form span will reach a new level under the Italian.