Stormers flanker Junior Pokomela is hoping to play one more game this season and is holding thumbs to get selected for an Italian job on July 2. A United Rugby Championship winner with the Stormers, after they beat the Bulls 18-13 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Pokomela now wants a taste of international rugby and wants to face Italy A for the Carling Champions Team in their exhibition clash next month in Gqeberha.

For that to happen, he needs your vote on www.carlingcurriecup.com to get into the fan-selected matchday squad. To the 25-year-old, the match will not only be a chance to prove to national team coach Jacques Nienaber, whose team plays Wales in the first Test on the same day, that he can play at international level, but also an opportunity to strut his stuff in his hometown once again. SMILES: Coach John Dobson A product of the Kings, Pokomela, whose family is still in Gqeberha, tells the Daily Voice: “Hopefully I make the cut… I would live to play in front of my family one more time.”

Pokomela, who left the Kings in 2017 for the Cheetahs, last played a match in his hometown before Covid-19 struck – in a Pro14 (as the URC used to be known) match. Since then both the Kings and the Cheetahs have been axed from the tournament, with Pokomela making his loan move to the Stormers permanent in May. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Sipato Pokomela (@junior__pokomela8) He couldn’t be happier about the switch after winning URC gold on Saturday and says: “The Stormers really have something going here – what we’re trying to do for Cape Town is amazing. It’s not just about the Stormers – it’s about the whole City.”