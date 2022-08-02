Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has outlined new attacking coach Benni McCarthy’s duties, saying the South African will be responsible for the hele attack - not just the strikers. McCarthy was appointed first team-coach by the Red Devils last Saturday, with Ten Hag saying of the 44-year-old former Cape Town City and AmaZulu boss: “There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill in.

POSITIVE: Erik ten Hag “I wanted someone with a different voice and Benni has the experience. “He was a manager, he was a coach at a professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well. He will focus on the positioning and attacking stuff. “It won’t only be the strikers, it will be the integration of fullbacks and midfielders because our way of play has to be dynamic.”