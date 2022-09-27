The Stormers have welcomed back the hele se Springboks to their squad ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburg at Cape Town Stadium. With Salmaan Moerat and Joseph Dweba having joined the team last week already, the Capetonians now also have access to international stars Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse, who is currently undergoing concussion protocols to determine his availability.

While they might not call on all of them at once for this weekend’s clash, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says of what their Springboks bring to the party: “It’s always nice to have Springboks back... BOOST: Rito Hlungwani “Just to have them at training [is good] and once they have integrated we will be able to consider one or two of them.” While it’s a big boost in terms of experience, the Stormers look set to lose wing Seabelo Senatla for this weekend’s clash at least.