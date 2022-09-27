The Stormers have welcomed back the hele se Springboks to their squad ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburg at Cape Town Stadium.
With Salmaan Moerat and Joseph Dweba having joined the team last week already, the Capetonians now also have access to international stars Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse, who is currently undergoing concussion protocols to determine his availability.
While they might not call on all of them at once for this weekend’s clash, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says of what their Springboks bring to the party: “It’s always nice to have Springboks back...
“Just to have them at training [is good] and once they have integrated we will be able to consider one or two of them.”
While it’s a big boost in terms of experience, the Stormers look set to lose wing Seabelo Senatla for this weekend’s clash at least.
Look who’s back 👀— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 26, 2022
Can't wait for Saturday at DHL Stadium.
Get your tickets here https://t.co/V07Fiet7nU#DHLdelivers #iamastormer @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/HayDuNM6LO
Senatla suffered a chest injury in last weekend’s 38-15 win over Connacht after being cleaned out by Bundee Aki, who was then red carded.
The Stormers are still awaiting outcomes of the scans and will make a call on his availability today.
Coach John Dobson will name his team for Saturday’s clash on Friday.
⛈️v 🏰 Edinburgh are back in Cape Town as we all get together at DHL Stadium again on Saturday.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 26, 2022
🎫 Tickets from just R50 here https://t.co/V07Fiet7nU#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ztqcuS3iPM