The Stormers are likely to use youngster Suleiman Hartzenberg on the wing against Edinburgh on Saturday in the absence of Seabelo Senatla, who will be “out for months” after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.
Senatla suffered a pectoral muscle injury following a red-carded cleanout from Connacht’s Bundee Aki in their season-opening United Rugby Championship match last weekend.
And while the Stormers have been waiting for scans to reveal the extent of the injury, coach John Dobson on Wednesday revealed: “He’s having an op today [yesterday].
“He’ll be out for many months.”
In steps Hartzenberg, who made his debut in the midfield in the 38-15 win over Connacht.
Dobson says: “Leolin Zas will probably be back another week. It’s a long season, so to force him into a game like this [would be silly.] Alapati [Leiua] has trained well.”
He adds: “Suleiman Hartzenberg we could move out there and we still have a few options at centre - Alapati [leuia] and Damian [Willemse, if he is ready after his concussion] and Dan [du Plessi]. “Then we’ve also got Chris Hollis and Tristan Leyds [who can come in on the wing].”
