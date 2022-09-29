The Stormers are likely to use youngster Suleiman Hartzenberg on the wing against Edinburgh on Saturday in the absence of Seabelo Senatla, who will be “out for months” after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Senatla suffered a pectoral muscle injury following a red-carded cleanout from Connacht’s Bundee Aki in their season-opening United Rugby Championship match last weekend.

LONG LAYOFF: Seabelo Senatla And while the Stormers have been waiting for scans to reveal the extent of the injury, coach John Dobson on Wednesday revealed: “He’s having an op today [yesterday]. “He’ll be out for many months.” In steps Hartzenberg, who made his debut in the midfield in the 38-15 win over Connacht.