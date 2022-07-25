Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named a 41-man squad for their Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off against New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium next week. Pulling together in Hazyview in Mpumalanga yesterday, the squad included two ou gesigte in utility back Frans Steyn and No.8 Duane Vermeulen.

Steyn, 35, missed the 2-1 series win over Wales recently because of a hamstring injury, while Vermeulen, 36, sat out after having knee surgery. HUGE BOOST: Duane Vermeulen Their return means there is no place in the squad for Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi and Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee. Star wing Cheslin Kolbe, meanwhile, was ruled out until September with a broken jaw, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is still awaiting medical clearance from club Montpellier.

Of his returning veterans, coach Nienaber says: “Duane and Frans are both very experienced players and they each have valuable traits that they bring to the field of play, so we are excited to welcome them into the fold. SIDELINED: Ace Cheslin Kolbe “This will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby.” He adds of Fassi and Coetzee: “It is disappointing for Aphelele and Marcell, but we were limited in how many players we could select. That said, we know what both of them can do on the field and we have a big picture in mind with the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We will continue to keep a close eye on them at their provinces as well as all the other players on our radar that were not selected in this group.” 🚨 BREAKING: Two experienced campaigners are back for the Boks

🏉 Squad of 41 named for first stage of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship

🗣️ “Those Tests will set the tone for the rest of the competition”

🔗 More here: https://t.co/0pJB6sgyjp#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/oZ9XLvMStV — Springboks (@Springboks) July 23, 2022 Of the Rugby Championship season ahead, he says: “New Zealand, Australia and Argentina will pose different challenges to Wales, and we realise the importance of hitting the ground running in the first two Tests. “We will enter the competition with a series win against Wales, which will give us a little confidence, especially after the way we played in the deciding Test against Wales, but back-to-back matches against the All Blacks is a completely different challenge, and we know that they will come here wanting to make amends for losing their last two matches against Ireland.”

The Springboks are overwhelming favourites for the Rugby Championship according to RugbyPass fans. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PqTRsXjQaY — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 25, 2022 Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje and Marvin Orie. Looseforwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese and Duane Vermeulen.

Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert. Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies and Grant Williams. Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies and Handre Pollard.