Last year’s runners-up Spain are desperate to get their hands on a first major title since the 2012 Euro success ended a hattrick of tournament wins – following on from the 2008 Euro and the 2010 World Cup.

Neighbours Spain and Portugal renew their rivalry when they kick off their fight for Uefa Nations League glory in Seville tonight at 8.45pm.

Since then La Furia Roja have sukkeled to compete with the European big dogs and had to watch on as Cristiano Ronaldo and span won the 2016 Euro and the inaugural Nations League tournament in 2019.

Head-to-head battles, however, have been hittete between the rivals, with their last two competitive meetings ending with Spain winning a 2012 Euro semifinal on penalties and a 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup.

They pak mekaar aan in a League A Group A2 match. Czech Republic host Switzerland in the other pool game (8.45pm).